As the rainstorm died down on Jan. 10, Fontana residents were able to look forward to some mostly sunny days, according to the National Weather Service.
However, more rain is expected to hit the area again during the weekend of Jan. 14-15.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 11 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 12 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.