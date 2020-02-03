Strong winds and cold temperatures will be plaguing Fontana until Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, according to the National Weather Service.
On Feb. 3, big rig truck drivers endured difficulties while driving in the northern area of Fontana.
The driver of a big rig was on the westbound Route 210 freeway, and while transitioning to the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway, his truck was blown over by a strong gust of wind. When the cab and trailer overturned, the trailer became separated, and the cab landed on the driver's side in the No. 1 lane. The trailer landed on its side over the embankment. There were no reported injuries, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
A high wind advisory has been declared for Tuesday, Feb. 4, and a freeze warning has been announced for both Monday and Tuesday nights.
Here is the forecast:
Monday night, Feb. 3 -- Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
