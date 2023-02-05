Fontana will have sunny but breezy conditions during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 73.
