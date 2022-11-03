Temperatures will be sunny but cool in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Nov. 3 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Nov. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday, Nov. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
