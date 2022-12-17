Sunny skies and cool temperatures are in the forecast for the upcoming week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service:
Here is the outlook:
Sunday, Dec. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday, Dec. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 43.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.