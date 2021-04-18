Fontana will have sunny skies in the next few days, but then temperatures will drop down into the 70s on Wednesday, April 21, when there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, April 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, April 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, April 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 53.
Wednesday, April 21 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.