Sunny skies and mild winds are in store for Fontana residents, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Friday, Feb. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
