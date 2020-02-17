Sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s are expected in Fontana this week, although there will be a slight chance of showers on Friday night, Feb. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Washington's birthday, Monday, Feb. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday, Feb. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday, Feb. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday, Feb. 22 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
