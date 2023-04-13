Sunny skies will return to Fontana, resulting in nice weekend weather on April 15 and 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 14 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, April 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday, April 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 79.
