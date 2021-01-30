There will be sunshine in Fontana this weekend, but there is a possibility of more rain next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Jan. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Sunday, Jan. 31 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday, Feb. 1 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
