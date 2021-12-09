Fontana will have a sunny weekend Dec. 10-12, but then rainfall is expected to return, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Dec. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday, Dec. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
