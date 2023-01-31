Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 2 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Feb. 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
