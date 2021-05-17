Temperatures will be in the 70s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, May 18 -- Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Wednesday, May 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, May 20 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday nightPartly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday, May 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday, May 22 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
