Fontana will have warm temperatures in the 80s during the Independence Day weekend (July 2-4), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, July 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Independence Day, Monday, July 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 86.
