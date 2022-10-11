Temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Oct. 12 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Oct. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday, Oct. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 84.
