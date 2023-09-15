Fontana will have temperatures in the 80s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be patchy fog during the mornings, but there will be sunny skies later in the day.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Sept. 16 — Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, Sept. 17 — Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
