Fontana will have temperatures in the 80s and some breezy conditions during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 25 — Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, April 26 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday, April 27 — Sunny, with a high near 82.
