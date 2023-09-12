Fontana will have pleasant temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Sept. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday, Sept. 15 — Sunny, with a high near 85.
