The weather will be pleasant this week in Fontana, with temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday, Jan. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Friday, Jan. 8 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday, Jan. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.