Fontana will have warm temperatures in the 80s this weekend (April 22-23), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, April 22 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, April 23 — Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
