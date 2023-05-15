Warm temperatures in the upper 80s are in the forecast for Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 15 — Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 16 — Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, May 17 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday, May 18 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
