Temperatures will remain in the 80s this weekend (June 27-28) in Fontana, but then will cool down with a slight chance of rain on Monday, June 29, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, June 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 28 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, June 29 -- A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday, June 30 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82.
