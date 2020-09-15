Because of the widespread haze that has blanketed the region due to the Bobcat Fire, temperatures will be slightly lower than originally anticipated in the Fontana area during the upcoming days.
The Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest has continued to rage, burning 38,299 acres, and was only 3 percent contained as of Sept. 14. As a result, air quality remained poor.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday, Sept. 15 -- Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday, Sept. 16 -- Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday, Sept. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday, Sept. 18 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
