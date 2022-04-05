A heat advisory and wind advisory have been announced for Fontana starting on Wednesday, April 6, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will soar into the 90s and could come close to 100 on Friday, April 8.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, April 7 -- Areas of blowing dust. Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, April 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.