A heat advisory has been extended through Sunday, Sept. 12 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperatures are expected to rise near 100 degrees during the weekend, continuing the hot trend of the past several days.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Sept. 11 — Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Sept. 12 — Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
