Here comes the hot weather.
A heat advisory has been declared for Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 as the temperatures rise into the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday will also be windy, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, April 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday, April 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, April 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday, April 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
