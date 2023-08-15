A heat advisory was announced for Fontana as temperatures hovered near 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is scheduled to extend until Thursday, Aug. 17.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Aug. 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Aug. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Aug. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
