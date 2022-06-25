A heat advisory has been announced for Sunday, June 26 and Monday, June 27 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees on those two days before dropping down slightly into the 90s later in the week.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, June 26 — Sunny, with a high near 102. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday, June 27 — Sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday, June 28 — Sunny, with a high near 97.
