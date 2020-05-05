A heat advisory will be in place until Friday, May 8 because temperatures have climbed into the 90s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, May 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday, May 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, May 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday, May 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday, May 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.