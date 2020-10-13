A heat advisory has been declared for Fontana through this Friday, Oct. 16, with temperatures soaring into the 100s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Oct. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday, Oct. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday, Oct. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday, Oct. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
