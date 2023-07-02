A heat advisory has been declared for July 1-3 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are soaring close to 100 degrees during these days.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 1 — Sunny, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday, July 2 — Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday, July 3 — Sunny, with a high near 96.
