A heat advisory has been declared for this weekend (July 11-12), with temperatures rising into the 100s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents are urged to take precautions and stay indoors as much as possible during the hot weather.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, July 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
