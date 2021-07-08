A heat advisory has been declared for the Fontana area, and the temperature is expected to stay at 100 degrees the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, July 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, July 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday, July 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
