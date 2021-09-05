A heat advisory has been declared for the Labor Day weekend in Fontana as temperatures soar over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Sept. 5 — Sunny, with a high near 105. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 100. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
