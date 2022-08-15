As temperatures soar to 100 degrees, a heat advisory will be in effect in Fontana through Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug, 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, Aug. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
The National Weather Service is urging residents to try to stay indoors during hot days, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activity.
