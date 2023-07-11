A heat advisory is in effect as temperatures soar into the upper 90s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will eventually rise into the 100s this coming weekend.
Residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, July 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, July 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, July 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 67.
Friday, July 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
