A heat advisory will be in effect later this week in Fontana, with temperatures getting close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 9 and will continue through Saturday, June 11.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, June 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, June 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, June 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 98.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday, June 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
