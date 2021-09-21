A heat advisory will be in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Sept. 21 — Sunny, with a high near 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Sunny, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday, Sept. 23 — Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.