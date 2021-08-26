A heat advisory has been announced for the Fontana area, with high temperatures continuing through the Aug. 28-29 weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to the heat, which will be near 100 degrees, local residents will be impacted by poor air quality because of the South Fire in Lytle Creek, just north of Fontana.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Aug. 26 -- Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Widespread haze before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday, Aug. 27 -- Widespread haze between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 101. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Aug. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday, Aug. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
