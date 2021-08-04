A heat advisory will continue through Thursday, Aug. 5 in Fontana, with temperatures in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperatures will go down slightly during the weekend.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Aug. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Thursday, Aug. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, Aug. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday, Aug. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
