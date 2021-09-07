A heat advisory will extend through this Friday, Sept. 10 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be in the 90s and could reach the 100s in the upcoming days.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday, Sept. 9 — Sunny, with a high near 102. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Friday, Sept. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 99.
