The excessive heat warning that has already been in effect for several days for Fontana has been extended until Friday, Sept. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will remain above 100 degrees each day, but then on Saturday, Sept. 10, temperatures will suddenly drop down into the 80s, and there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Sunny, with a high near 107. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Friday, Sept. 9 — Partly sunny, with a high near 101. Breezy.
Friday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
