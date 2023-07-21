The heat wave is continuing to drag on and on.
Temperatures will stay in the 100s this weekend in Fontana, even though the excessive heat warning is scheduled to end on Saturday, July 22, according to the National Weather Service
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 22 — Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, July 23 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 101. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday, July 24 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.
