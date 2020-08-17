An excessive heat warning is continuing in Fontana this week, and the temperature is likely to reach 108 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a possibility of rolling blackouts because of the scorching heat, Southern California Edison said.
In addition, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Aug. 18 and 19.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 108. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Thursday, Aug. 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 103.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday, Aug. 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.
----- DURING THESE extreme heat conditions, residents are urged to:
• Stay indoors (including pets and children) when possible;
• Drink plenty of liquids, while avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol;
• Limit sun exposure, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is the strongest;
• Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outdoors; and
• Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing.
----- TWO COOLING CENTERS in Fontana have been activated for residents who want to seek relief from the heat through Aug. 20.
The Fontana Community Senior Center (located at 16710 Ceres Avenue in central Fontana) and the Heritage Neighborhood Center (located at 7350 W. Liberty Parkway in the northwest area of the city) will operate as cooling centers and are scheduled to remain open from noon until 6 p.m. Times may vary, depending on the temperature.
The public is reminded to maintain social/physical distancing and wear a face covering while inside the cooling centers. Individual temperature checks will be taken prior to entering the centers.
If a person needs transportation to a cooling center, call the Senior Center at (909) 854-5151.
For more information about the cooling centers, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.