Here comes the rain again.
Heavy rain is expected to drench Fontana on Wednesday, March 29, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation is likely to last through Thursday, March 30.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, March 29 — Rain. High near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night — A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday, March 30 — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday, March 31 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
