A high wind warning and a red flag warning have been declared for Fontana on Monday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Dec. 7 -- Cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Areas of blowing dust before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday, Dec. 8 -- Areas of blowing dust between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.