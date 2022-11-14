A high wind warning will go into effect in Fontana on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, with gusts possibly reaching 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
The Santa Ana winds will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Nov. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Thursday, Nov. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 72.
