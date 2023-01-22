A high wind warning has been announced for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect from Sunday night, Jan. 22 to Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 38. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
