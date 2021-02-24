A high wind warning has been announced for Fontana on Wednesday night, Feb. 24 and Thursday morning, Feb. 25, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour at times.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Areas of blowing dust after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 25 -- Areas of blowing dust before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
