A high wind warning has been declared for Fontana until Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour foreseen, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 29 -- Areas of blowing dust before 10 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Friday, Jan. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
